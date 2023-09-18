fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"Georgian security service statement is written in Russian and is related to our activities" - Georgian Legion leader

messenger vk-black email copy print

Mamuka Mamulashvili on the statement of the SBG

Commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili reacted to the statement of the Security Service of Georgia (SBG) about allegedly preparing a coup and violent overthrow of the current government of Georgia in a phone conversation with Formula media. According to him, the text about the conspiracy and the possibility of a coup d’état was dictated by Russia.

In addition, Mamulashvili connects the statement of the security service with the activities of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine and says that “Georgian-Russian authorities” are trying to discredit this unit.

On the morning of September 18, the Security Service of Georgia published a statement saying that they want to repeat the scenario of the Ukrainian Euromaidan and forcibly change the government in the country.

The authors of the plan are named as Giorgi Lortkipanidze, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, who was deputy interior minister Vano Merabishvili under Saakashvili’s government; former security guard of former president Mikheil Saakashvili Mikhail Baturin and
Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle and commander of the Georgian Legion operating in Ukraine.

Mamuka Mamulashvili: “The statement is directly dictated by Russia and is primarily related to our activities. The Legion is the largest foreign unit in Ukraine, and this is, of course, a very big “alarming” factor, because many Russians die at the hands of Georgian Legion fighters”.

As you know, there was a trial in Russia over the members of the Georgian Legion, Russia has brought various charges against its members. Perhaps this is an attempt to extradite people who come to Georgia to Russia. So, I think this is purely Russian handwriting, the Russian government of Georgia has become more active and is trying to discredit the Georgian Legion”.

“The Georgian Legion is a military unit fighting on the side of Ukraine and is composed of Georgian volunteers and professional soldiers. The Legion was established after the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine. Its commander is Colonel Mamuka Mamulashvili.

In February 2016, the Georgian Legion officially became part of the 25th Motorized Rifle Battalion of Ukraine and is now part of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Georgian Legion, whose ranks include representatives of other nationalities in addition to Georgian volunteers, has about two thousand soldiers.

Most read

1

Armenian-American military exercises: Russia's reaction and response from Armenia

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 11-15 September, 2023

3

1000 packages for 120 thousand people in blockade: Russia's aid to unrecognized NK

4

Elections in Yerevan: 14 political forces competing for mayor

5

"A military clash is required to sign a peace treaty" - former Azerbaijani foreign minister

6

"A coup à la Euromaidan is being prepared in Georgia" - Security Service

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews