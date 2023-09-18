"Georgian security service statement is written in Russian and is related to our activities" - Georgian Legion leader

Mamuka Mamulashvili on the statement of the SBG

Commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili reacted to the statement of the Security Service of Georgia (SBG) about allegedly preparing a coup and violent overthrow of the current government of Georgia in a phone conversation with Formula media. According to him, the text about the conspiracy and the possibility of a coup d’état was dictated by Russia.

In addition, Mamulashvili connects the statement of the security service with the activities of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine and says that “Georgian-Russian authorities” are trying to discredit this unit.

On the morning of September 18, the Security Service of Georgia published a statement saying that they want to repeat the scenario of the Ukrainian Euromaidan and forcibly change the government in the country.

The authors of the plan are named as Giorgi Lortkipanidze, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, who was deputy interior minister Vano Merabishvili under Saakashvili’s government; former security guard of former president Mikheil Saakashvili Mikhail Baturin and

Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle and commander of the Georgian Legion operating in Ukraine.

Mamuka Mamulashvili: “The statement is directly dictated by Russia and is primarily related to our activities. The Legion is the largest foreign unit in Ukraine, and this is, of course, a very big “alarming” factor, because many Russians die at the hands of Georgian Legion fighters”.

As you know, there was a trial in Russia over the members of the Georgian Legion, Russia has brought various charges against its members. Perhaps this is an attempt to extradite people who come to Georgia to Russia. So, I think this is purely Russian handwriting, the Russian government of Georgia has become more active and is trying to discredit the Georgian Legion”.

“The Georgian Legion is a military unit fighting on the side of Ukraine and is composed of Georgian volunteers and professional soldiers. The Legion was established after the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine. Its commander is Colonel Mamuka Mamulashvili.

In February 2016, the Georgian Legion officially became part of the 25th Motorized Rifle Battalion of Ukraine and is now part of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Georgian Legion, whose ranks include representatives of other nationalities in addition to Georgian volunteers, has about two thousand soldiers.