War in Ukraine

Moscow court arrests "Georgian Legion" fighters in Ukraine

Georgian Legion fighters

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow arrested four fighters of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine in absentia. They are charged with part 3 of article 359 of the Criminal Code of Russia, “Mercenary”, which carries from seven to fifteen years in prison, as reported by Mediazona.

The suspects are Lasha Rukhaya, Vasil Alibegashvili, Erekle Amiranashvili and Veka Apresovi. The hearing took place on March 3, but information in the docket of the Moscow court appeared only on March 23.

The press service of the Basmanny District Court of Moscow did not answer calls from the Mediazona correspondent.

Tbilisi has offered no comment.

The Georgian Legion is an armed unit consisting of Georgian volunteers and professional soldiers created after the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, whose commander is Mamuka Mamulashvili.

In February 2016, the Georgian Legion officially joined the 25th motorized rifle battalion of the armed forces of Ukraine.

The unit, which at the moment includes about 2,000 military personnel, is now subordinate to the intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Commander of the "Georgian Legion" Mamuka Mamulashvili
