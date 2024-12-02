Schoolchildren strike in Georgia

Starting on 2 December, school pupils across Georgia launched a strike and began protests against police violence during the dispersal of pro-European rallies in Tbilisi.

It should be noted that a massive wave of protests erupted in Georgia after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the official suspension of negotiations on the country’s EU membership. For four consecutive nights, thousands have gathered in Tbilisi for demonstrations, where participants have faced severe beatings, water cannons, and tear gas.

The article will be updated.

According to open sources, as of 2 December, 1:00 PM, students from 15 schools in Tbilisi, other cities, and regions of Georgia have declared a strike.

These are mainly high school students who are leaving messages on the blackboards in empty classrooms.

“We condemn and distance ourselves from the unjust Russian regime, we protest against the government’s violence against citizens, and we demand the continuation of Georgia’s European integration process! Georgia is Europe!!! Movement and only movement bring strength and life to my country,” wrote 12th-grade students at one of the schools in Batumi.

Students from one of Tbilisi’s schools blocked the road near their school, stating that defending the country is more important than classes right now.

Photo from social media/ Nini Barbakadze

The organization “Partnership for Human Rights” (PHR) reports that, according to Article 17 of Georgia’s Code on the Rights of the Child, children have the same rights as adults to freedom of association and peaceful assembly. Additionally, Article 15 of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child obliges the state to recognize and protect children’s right to peaceful assembly and to assist them in freely exercising their rights.

PHR urges everyone to “refrain from unlawful interference with the rights guaranteed by national child rights laws and international treaties.”

The organization also expresses its readiness to provide legal assistance to children in the event of any rights violations and has published phone numbers to call if needed: (+995)591551220; (+995)598668806.

In addition to schools, the educational process has also been suspended at several universities.

At the same time, various public servants, officials, and companies continue to express their disagreement with the government’s policies and stance.

