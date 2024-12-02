Opinion: Georgian Dream government has never been more vulnerable

Georgian Dream party vulnerable

Political analyst Gia Nodia, reflecting on recent events in Georgia, concludes that the ruling Georgian Dream party has never been as vulnerable as it is today. According to him, even citizens who “remained silent for 12 years are now beginning to speak out.”

Gia Nodia:

“These events have shown just how unpredictable politics can be, especially in Georgia.

Just a month ago, following the [parliamentary] elections, there was a prevailing sense of defeat and deep disappointment.

Even I had no hope that Ivanishvili’s regime would face any significant threat in the near future. Yes, I thought it would be difficult to sink to the level of Belarus, but I wasn’t entirely certain.

The government also believed there was no threat and made a critical mistake with the infamous statement by [Prime Minister] Irakli Kobakhidze [about halting the EU accession process].

This immediately sparked a fighting spirit and hope for victory among the people. Equally important, small cracks have begun to appear in the state system.

Even those who remained silent for 12 years are starting to speak out. Often ambiguously or not decisively enough, but the trend is positive.

The Georgian Dream government has never been more vulnerable. For the first time, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

I have never been captivated by revolutionary romanticism. I hoped the ‘Rose Revolution’ would be the last such event in our history.

But now, Ivanishvili himself has created a revolutionary situation. What else can we do? We can’t form political parties; long-term self-organization is difficult, but spontaneous protests can sometimes help. We must do everything we can.

The part of the population that can be called ‘society’ demands change and understands that without radical steps, nothing will happen.

I don’t know how events will unfold, but a real opportunity has emerged, and we must not miss it.”

On 28 November, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the government had decided not to raise the issue of the country’s EU membership until the end of 2028. According to Kobakhidze, negotiations with the EU are currently being used to blackmail and pressure Georgian society.

Georgian Dream party vulnerable