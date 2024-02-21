Georgian Prime Minister met with Stoltenberg

Prime minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, met with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

During a joint press conference, Stoltenberg emphasized that any threat of annexation of Georgia’s occupied territories is unacceptable. It is important for Georgia to continue and expand internal reforms, as well as to protect democratic values, NATO secretary general believes.

Here’s what Irakli Kobakhidze and Jens Stoltenberg said.

Jens Stoltenberg: “NATO will continue to support Georgia”

NATO Secretary General stated that the Alliance will continue to support Georgia in pursuing its aspirations.

“NATO remains committed to supporting Ukraine. Just in the past few days, allies have announced military aid packages worth billions of euros, including air defense systems, artillery shells, and equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

“NATO partners also play a crucial role, and I welcome Georgia’s provision of humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine, as well as its sheltering of thousands of Ukrainian displaced persons.

“During today’s meeting, we also touched upon security issues in the Black Sea region, which I know is of utmost importance to Georgia. Russia’s war against Ukraine poses significant risks to freedom of navigation and affects global food security. Therefore, I welcome the efforts of our allies working on demining the Black Sea to make it safer for navigation and trade.

“We discussed NATO’s partnership with Georgia and ways to deepen it. I welcome the progress made in areas such as crisis management, cybersecurity, military engineering, and secure communications.

“I also congratulate Georgia on obtaining candidate status for the European Union. It is now crucial for Georgia to continue and expand internal reforms and to uphold democratic values. We want to see Georgia moving towards greater democracy and prosperity, towards full membership in the Euro-Atlantic family.

“NATO will continue to support you in realizing these aspirations,” Stoltenberg stated.

“We are delighted to see you here. We have met before, but this is our first meeting with you in the capacity of Prime Minister. Therefore, allow me to begin by congratulating you on your appointment as Prime Minister. We look forward to cooperating with you.

“Georgia is a close partner of NATO, and we fully support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO continues to call on Russia to withdraw its recognition of Georgia’s territories as independent states. Any threat of annexation of Georgia’s occupied territories is unacceptable,” the NATO secretary general said.”

Kobakhidze: “20 percent of Georgia’s territory is occupied; we need international community to support us”

According to the Prime Minister, 20 percent of Georgia’s territory is occupied, and in this challenging time, allies and the international community must continue to demonstrate unprecedented unity and steadfast loyalty.

“It is very important for me that we discuss dynamic and substantive issues of partnership and integration. Allow me to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to NATO for its firm and consistent support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Georgia is one of the closest and most compatible partners of the Alliance. My first foreign visit to Brussels as the new Prime Minister of Georgia is yet another clear demonstration of the special value we attach to this partnership.

NATO has played a significant role in strengthening Georgia’s defense capabilities and increasing our operational compatibility with the Alliance. We, on our part, make every effort to uphold the values of the North Atlantic Treaty, implementing a comprehensive reform program and moving forward with integration despite internal and external security challenges.

We are currently experiencing troubled times for European security. The rules-based international order is facing serious challenges as the principles of integrity, freedom, and peace in Europe are under threat.

Twenty percent of Georgia’s territory is occupied. In this difficult time, allies and the international community must continue to demonstrate unprecedented unity and unwavering commitment to the rules-based world order and the principles of international law. Allow me to reaffirm once again our strong commitment to the NATO-Georgia partnership and express our gratitude for your support,” said the prime minister of Georgia.