Government program of Irakli Kobakhidze



The 97-page government program published by the prime ministerial candidate of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, outlines four main directions: foreign policy, economic development, social direction, and public administration. The program is titled “Building a European State.”

Irakli Kobakhidze, the former Chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” is set to succeed Irakli Garibashvili as prime minister. Kobakhidze’s candidacy was personally presented by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party and the de facto leader of the country.

It is confirmed that Kobakhidze will maintain the existing Cabinet of ministers, with only the minister of defense being replaced, as per his own request. The vote of confidence in the government is scheduled for the plenary session on February 8.



Foreign Policy and Conflicts

The government program outlines key priorities in foreign policy, emphasizing European integration, collaboration with European defense and security structures, enhancing Georgia’s transit potential, restoring territorial integrity, and strengthening ties with the United States. Strategic cooperation with China is also highlighted.

The program reiterates that joining the European Union and Euro-Atlantic structures will remain Georgia’s top priority.

Emphasis is placed on cooperation with the European Union in defense and security.

The program highlights the importance of enhancing Georgia’s transit role, focusing on the development of transit and energy routes connecting Europe and Asia.

The document underscores that the primary goal is the “peaceful restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity.” The government expresses commitment to a policy of peaceful resolution in the Russian-Georgian conflict and ongoing participation in international negotiations in Geneva.

The program commits to continuing efforts towards de-occupation, aiming for the full implementation of the August 12, 2008 agreement.

“Equally important is the reiteration and fulfillment of the Russian Federation’s commitment to refraining from the use of force and withdrawing Russian armed forces from the occupied territories. This involves ensuring the establishment of international security mechanisms in the occupied territories and broadening international participation in this process,” states the government’s plan.

The program emphasizes the goal of strengthening strategic cooperation with the United States.

Special attention will be given to deepening relations with China within the framework of the strategic cooperation declaration signed between Georgia and China in July 2023. Additionally, the program underscores the country’s transit potential, stating, “Active collaboration between Europe and Asia to increase freight traffic through Georgia is also a priority for the government.”

Economic Development

The government aims to position Georgia as a key economic center globally and regionally, with the expectation that this will lead to increased employment opportunities and an improvement in citizens’ living standards, as stated in the document.

To enhance the country’s economic situation, the upcoming government intends to focus on the development of tourism, support for agriculture, local investment, and entrepreneurial activity. The program underscores that, considering Georgia’s status as a candidate country for EU membership, a primary goal in the medium term is to ensure the readiness of the country’s economy for EU membership, thereby creating conditions for an enhanced welfare of citizens.

Social Policy

The government places a significant emphasis on healthcare, particularly the enhancement of primary healthcare services. Plans include expanding the healthcare program to encompass the entire spectrum from early disease diagnosis to rehabilitation.

Priorities also include fortifying the social protection system, promoting employment, advancing the education system, and fostering support for science, technology, and innovation.

Public Administration

Decentralization, the development of the public services system, and the provision of high-level services to citizens are among the government’s priorities in this realm.

Specifically addressing the return of internally displaced persons to the occupied territories, the program underscores, “Intensification of efforts for the safe and dignified return of IDPs and refugees from the occupied territories of Georgia is a priority area of action.”