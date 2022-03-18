Two Georgian volunteers killed in Ukraine

Georgian volunteers killed in Ukraine

Two Georgian volunteers, Gia Beriashvili and David Ratiani, were killed in battles with the Russian army in Ukraine. The Georgian Legion has been fighting on the Ukrainian side since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The death of the Georgian volunteers was first reported by the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Okruashvili.

The leader of the Droa party, Elene Khoshtaria, said that on March 19 at 15:00, a rally in memory of the dead Georgian volunteers would be held in front of the Georgian parliament building.

“These people gave their lives for us, for our freedom and for our peace. They sacrificed themselves in the name of freedom. The least we can do now is respect their memory and take care of their families. I don’t know and I don’t care what the government does, we the people have to take the initiative”, Elene Khoshtaria wrote.