fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Conflict in Ukraine

Two Georgian volunteers killed in Ukraine

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian volunteers killed in Ukraine

Two Georgian volunteers, Gia Beriashvili and David Ratiani, were killed in battles with the Russian army in Ukraine. The Georgian Legion has been fighting on the Ukrainian side since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Georgian volunteers killed in Ukraine

The death of the Georgian volunteers was first reported by the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Irakli Okruashvili.

The leader of the Droa party, Elene Khoshtaria, said that on March 19 at 15:00, a rally in memory of the dead Georgian volunteers would be held in front of the Georgian parliament building.

“These people gave their lives for us, for our freedom and for our peace. They sacrificed themselves in the name of freedom. The least we can do now is respect their memory and take care of their families. I don’t know and I don’t care what the government does, we the people have to take the initiative”, Elene Khoshtaria wrote.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews