Georgian PM and a US State Department advisor

The prime minister of Georgia, following a conversation with Derek Chollet, a US State Department advisor, posted on X that there were two attempted revolutions in Georgia between 2020 and 2023. He alleged that these attempts were supported by former US Ambassador Kelly Degnan.

Additionally, Kobakhidze denounced the rhetoric of State Department officials as false and concluded by stating he “did not express concern to Mr. Chollet regarding the brutal dispersal of student protest actions in New York.” Furthermore, Kobakhidze again referenced a second front in his conspiratorial text.

“I spoke with the Secretary’s advisor and expressed sincere concern about the two attempted revolutions between 2020 and 2023 through NGOs supported by the former US Ambassador and funded from external sources. If successful, these efforts would have opened a second front in Georgia.

Furthermore, I explained to Mr. Chollet that false statements made by State Department officials regarding the transparency bill and street protests resemble similar false statements made by the former US Ambassador between 2020 and 2023, which advocated for violence sponsored from abroad and supported revolutionary scenarios.

Additionally, I explained to Mr. Chollet that against this background, special measures are necessary to restore relations, which is impossible without a fair and honest approach,” the prime minister tweeted.

Following critical statements from the US State Department regarding the discussion of the “foreign agents law” (or “Russian law”) in parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze published his statement on X.

On May 2nd, Derek Chollet stated that he “explained” to prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze his concerns about Georgia’s trajectory. On the same day, it became known that members of the Georgian government refused to meet with senior US officials to discuss any issues of strategic partnership and assistance from the US. US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunningan issued a statement on this matter.

According to the ambassador, the US urges the Georgian government to reaffirm its commitment to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, as outlined in the Georgian constitution. Dunningan also expressed deep concern about the choice of the Georgian government, which she believes has moved the country away from its Euro-Atlantic future.

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the government’s actions by stating that prime minister Kobakhidze was invited with the condition that before his visit, the Georgian parliament should suspend the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence.” The ministry believes that this “does not correspond to the spirit of partnership.”

