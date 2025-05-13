Georgian parliament is going to issue a statement in response to the U.S. MEGOBARI Act. What's in it?

The Georgian parliament will address the MEGOBARI Act

The Georgian Dream-led parliament plans to issue an official statement on the MEGOBARI Act recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. A draft of the special statement has already been submitted.

The MEGOBARI Act calls for U.S. sanctions against Georgian Dream officials and supporters involved in corruption, violence, and intimidation aimed at obstructing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The sanctions include visa bans and asset freezes. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson published on X a list of individuals who would be targeted first under the MEGOBARI Act. The list includes senior government officials, judges, businessmen, and Georgian Dream-affiliated propagandists. The statement says these individuals are aiding Bidzina Ivanishvili, described as Georgia’s shadow ruler, in capturing the state and pushing the country toward the influence of China, Iran, and Russia.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nino Tsilosani explained that the text of the statement will present facts that “contradict those outlined in the MEGOBARI Act,” including evidence of Georgia’s “high level of democracy, freedom of speech, rule of law, and successful judicial reforms.”

According to her, the parliamentary statement will respond to what she called the unfair criticism expressed in the Act.

The statement is being initiated by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, the Georgian Dream faction, and leaders of other political groups represented in parliament. The draft has been submitted to the Foreign Affairs Committee and is scheduled to be discussed in session tomorrow. Shalva Papuashvili has been tasked with presenting the document in parliament. He stated that the legislature considers it necessary to issue an official response to the U.S. congressional document concerning Georgia.

What did Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nino Tsilosani say?

“In response to the unfair actions taken against Georgia, the Parliament of Georgia will issue a statement regarding the so-called MEGOBARI Act, which is hostile toward the Georgian people and the Georgian government. This statement, which we have already discussed in parliament and will vote on later, addresses the unjust and unsubstantiated criticism found in the text of the Act.

In our statement, we will present facts that contradict those claimed in the Act. We will highlight the high level of democracy, freedom of speech, rule of law, and the successful implementation of judicial reform in Georgia. We will also emphasize that this government was elected by the Georgian people and that all radical forces attempting a coup in the country have been defeated and will continue to be defeated in the future.”