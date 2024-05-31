Statement from JAMnews editorial team

On May 28, a video was posted on the JAMnews Facebook page, showing graffiti on Tbilisi’s Vakhushti Bridge that read, “84 traitors – 84 bullets in the back of the head.” This graffiti appeared shortly after 84 members of the Georgian parliament overrode the presidential veto of the controversial “law on transparency of foreign influence.”

The JAMnews editorial team interpreted the text not as “84 bullets shot at 84 MPs,” but as “84 bullets treacherously (“in the back of the head”) aimed at society.”

Upon learning that some interpreted the inscription as a call to violence, we decided to remove the video from our page.

We want to emphasize that JAMnews unequivocally condemns any form of violence. We initially published the video because we had interpreted the inscription in a completely different context.

JAMnews Editorial Team