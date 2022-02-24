Georgian opposition demands extraordinary meeting of parliament amid Russia's attack on Ukraine



Georgian opposition demands extraordinary meeting of parliament

The parliamentary opposition of Georgia calls for an extraordinary meeting of the Georgian parliament amid the current events in Ukraine. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili announced that she would sign the demand to hold the meeting.

The demand to hold the extraordinary meeting was announced by a member of the United National Movement faction, an independent deputy Tamar Kordzaya.

“European leaders consider today the worst day for Europe since World War II. Nevertheless, we see silence and inaction of the authorities. Such silence and inaction will cost Georgia dearly.

Therefore, we propose concrete initiatives to the government of Georgia and, in this case, to the parliament. We appeal to the President of Georgia with a request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament with a specific agenda, and this agenda should be Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine”, Tina Bokuchava, a United National Movement MP, said.

The opposition says that an extraordinary session of parliament should pass a resolution, “but not as empty-worded” as the one adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream party, and the text of which did not mention Russia. Opposition calls for a ‘real resolution’ to be adopted, which, among other things, would mention sanctions.

“We are also asking Prime Minister Garibashvili to immediately convene an expanded meeting on national security issues to discuss this important challenge not only for Ukraine, but also for Georgia and Europe”, Tina Bokuchava said.

According to Tamar Kordzaia, the signatures of 38 deputies have already been collected, which are necessary for convening an extraordinary meeting.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili responded to the opposition’s demand. The President said that she would sign the petition:

“I consider it necessary, in any format – be it an extraordinary meeting of the parliament or an expanded Security Council meeting – to jointly declare that all the people stand for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are on the side of peace.

I have been informed that an emergency meeting form has been submitted and I am about to sign it. For my part, I am ready to represent Georgia in accordance with constitutional law in all formats where the issue of Ukraine is discussed, because the issue of Ukraine is an issue for all of us and is necessary for the voice of Georgia to be heard as well.

We have always been and will be on the side of attempts to find a peaceful way, but adhering to the principles, and this is how our unanimity should be shown”, said Salome Zurabishvili.

This morning, February 24, Russia began bombing Ukraine.

Under the pretext of protecting the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, President Putin announced the beginning of a “military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities began in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev.