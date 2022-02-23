Georgian opposition demands authorities to impose sanctions against Russia

Opposition asks Georgian authorities to impose sanctions against Russia



The opposition Droa party demands Georgian authorities to impose sanctions against Russia. This was stated by one of the leaders of the party, Batu Kutelia.

According to Kutelia, the sanctions, on the one hand, would show solidarity with Ukraine and the democratic world, and on the other, it would be possible for the Georgian issue to become part of the international security agenda.

“We believe that in this situation, Georgia should reaffirm its position on sanctions, adhere to sanctions and all their components, starting with personal sanctions against those who supported the occupation and recognition of Georgian territories, as well as those who use financial institutions and are systematically involved into an aggressive foreign and military policy”, Kutelia said.

Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili responded to Droa’s initiative. According to him, Georgia is guided by “the security interests of the country and the people, as well as the security interests of the Ukrainian people”.

“As for what our support, it has already been expressed. If you look at the statement of President Zelensky, it inspires respect, he remains calm, firm in this difficult situation, and reiterates that war cannot be allowed and that all measures must be taken to comply with principles of international law”, said Shalva Papuashvili.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. On the same day, the President of Russia gave the order to send troops to the Donbas.

In response, Germany and the United States suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream – 2 gas pipeline. The British Prime Minister has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Sanctions will be imposed on five Russian banks. British sanctions target oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin – Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.

The European Union also announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia, in particular against 351 deputies of the Russian State Duma – those who supported the recognition of the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR. Also, sanctions for recognition will be applied to 27 individuals and legal entities. The sanctions will affect banks and organizations that finance Russian operations in the Donbas.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Russia. According to President Biden, the sanctions will affect two financial institutions. Sanctions will also be imposed against the Russian elite and their families. Joe Biden noted that he will also deploy additional troops to the Baltic countries.