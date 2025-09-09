fbpx
Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli honoured with Free Media Award

Mzia Amaghlobeli, founder and director of the Georgian outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, is to receive the prestigious Free Media Award.

The journalist is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for slapping the police chief of Batumi. Local and international human rights groups say the case is politically motivated and consider her a prisoner of conscience.

Mzia Amaghlobeli has become the face of independent media in Georgia,” reads a statement on the website of Norway’s Fritt Ord Foundation, which awards the prize.

Other winners this year include the Ukrainian outlet Gwara Media, the Hungarian outlet Direkt98, Russian journalist Alexandra Astakhova, Azerbaijani journalist Nargiz Absalamova, and the Belarusian Investigative Center.

The Free Media Awards are jointly presented by Norway’s Fritt Ord Foundation and Germany’s ZEIT STIFTUNG BUCERIUS to honour journalists and media outlets that strengthen independent journalism.

