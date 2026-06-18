Georgian citizen convicted of espionage in Abkhazia

Georgian jailed in Abkhazia

Georgian citizen Shalva Khizanishvili has been convicted of espionage in Abkhazia and sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for filming a Russian border guard post.

Abkhazia’s Supreme Court found Khizanishvili guilty of offences under Article 274 (espionage) and Article 217, Part 1 (illegal acquisition, possession and carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices) of the Republic of Abkhazia’s Criminal Code.

Khizanishvili was detained by Abkhaz security services in the village of Shashikuara in the Gali District on 1 October 2025 on suspicion of spying for Georgia.

According to the investigation, a search of the house where he was living uncovered three firearms with ammunition, a military backpack containing supplies, a Georgian identity document, cash and Georgian bank cards. Investigators also said that an explosive device was found in a package hidden inside a dog kennel on the property.

During questioning, Khizanishvili admitted to having contacts with Georgian security services. He said that he had filmed one of Russia’s FSB border guard posts in Abkhazia and received payment for doing so.

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