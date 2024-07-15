Georgian government: 'Global War Party' behind attack on Trump

Who shot Trump

Representatives of the Georgian government claim that the “Global War Party” is behind the attack on Donald Trump.

This version is voiced by both the prime minister of Georgia and members of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” indicating that linking this incident to the “Global War Party” is a coordinated message from the ruling team.

On the evening of July 13, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former US president Donald Trump, running for re-election, was shot in the face. According to the FBI, the suspected attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, has been killed.

Two statements by Kobakhidze

Irakli Kobakhidze, shortly after the attack, published two different statements on social media.

In one of them, written in Georgian on Facebook, which is more actively used by the Georgian audience than other social networks, Kobakhidze accused “liberals” and the “Global War Party”:

“The Global War Party does not change its methods. In the 21st century, liberal fascism, radicalism, polarization, hatred, and bloody attacks on politicians have become commonplace in America and Europe,” Kobakhidze wrote.

“The Global War Party” is a mysterious international organization frequently mentioned by the Georgian government in its speeches. According to his version, influential Western politicians interested in prolonging the war in Ukraine as long as possible and spreading it to other countries belong to this powerful organization.

His second post, shared on Twitter (X) in English for the international community, has a completely different content and does not mention the “Global War Party”:

“Violence has no place in politics, and we condemn it in all forms. I wish President Trump a swift and complete recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family. We stand together with the American people!“

Deputy Mamuka Mdinaradze also sees traces of the “Global War Party” in the incident:

“Political violence, assassination attempts, subversive actions, and propaganda of lies, wars, and destruction are characteristic features of the Global War Party and liberal fascism…” writes Mdinaradze on Facebook.

Guram Macharashvili, secretary-general of the “People’s Power” party and one of the initiators of the “foreign agents” law in Georgia, claims that Trump was attacked by “liberal fascists” for advocating peace in Ukraine and speaking out for traditional gender roles.

“From Europe, they [the Global War Party] have already reached the presidential candidate of America. Foreign forces are fighting not only for Georgia but for the whole world and are advocating for war,” Macharashvili asserts.

Speaker of parliament’s version: Teenagers

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili went further, interpreting the attack on Trump as another manifestation of adolescent/youth violence, mentioning Georgian youth in this context, who are fighting against the “foreign agents” law.

According to Papuashvili, certain forces “are trying to use youth for radical actions,” and these forces also exist in Georgia.

The parliament speaker also mentioned “liberal fascism,” which he says “is being introduced into Georgia through certain groups with foreign financing.”

In response to the incident, president Salome Zourabichvili’s reaction was called “hypocritical” by Papuashvili, as Zourabichvili recently pardoned a young man convicted of assaulting a police officer.

It is worth noting that the main driving force behind protests against the “foreign agents” law in Georgia were representatives of the younger generation. Because of this, government officials in their statements often try to discredit them or portray them as victims of foreign malicious manipulations.

The propaganda channels of “Georgian Dream” also actively used the attack on Trump as an opportunity to reiterate their favorite theses: reminding the audience of the unrest around the world and highlighting how “Georgian Dream” manages to successfully maintain peace in Georgia amidst these challenges.