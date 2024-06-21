US Ambassador to Georgia faces criticism over comments on Georgian-Chinese relations

US Ambassador to Georgia

“People’s Power,” a satellite political movement of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party within the governing coalition, has launched another round of attacks on US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan. This time, the American diplomat was criticized for her comments on Georgian-Chinese relations and for crossing “red lines.”

What did the ambassador say?

Commenting on the transfer of the Georgian port of Anaklia to a Chinese company, Robin Dunnigan stated that this company is linked to the Chinese Communist Party, which supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“The majority owner of CCCC (China Communications Construction Company), with which the Georgian government signed a contract, is the Chinese Communist Party, known to be connected to the Chinese military. The Chinese Communist Party is currently the top banker and financier of the Russian military. So, one question: why deepen economic ties with a party that finances your occupier?“

The ambassador also highlighted that the mentioned company has a questionable global reputation.

“In 2009, the World Bank banned funding for infrastructure projects carried out by this company,” the ambassador reminded.

Dunnigan cited Sri Lanka as an example, where this Chinese company managed to build a port with a 99-year lease, now frequented by Chinese military ships:

She added that Georgia’s cooperation with this company is its sovereign right.

“People’s Power” responds

In response, “People’s Power” stated that the ambassador’s comments “directly affect the sovereignty and independence of our country,” crossing “red lines.”

In their statement, they put “strategic partner” in quotes when referring to the US and called current US policy towards Georgia “inadequate” and “based on coercion and insults.”

“People’s Power” questioned the extent of US aid to Georgia, claiming it was minimal and mainly spent on bolstering American “agents” in the country:

“Today, these funds are mostly used by NGOs engaged in subversive activities against our homeland… They aim to bring back to power the United National Movement (an opposition party founded by Mikheil Saakashvili — JAMnews).”

Additionally, they argued that economic relations with China are “vitally important” for Georgia:

“The only country that will seriously suffer if Georgia breaks economic ties with China is Georgia itself.”

The statement emphasized that despite US requests, Georgia did not impose sanctions on Russia or sever economic ties, as this would harm not Russia, but the Georgian economy and people.

It highlighted Georgia’s participation in international missions, asserting that without Georgia’s involvement, the mission in Afghanistan alone would have cost the US at least two billion dollars more.

The party also recalled the August 2008 war, accusing the US of benefiting from it.

They stated that “after these August events, Russia was labeled an ‘occupier,’ and the US a strategic partner, which in subsequent years was more or less successfully used for propaganda and public opinion manipulation.”

Finally, “People’s Power” declared their intent to “strengthen our country’s sovereignty and improve the economic situation, even if it means reconsidering our ‘strategic partnership.’

Statement from the Chinese Embassy

In response, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Georgia also issued a special statement regarding Robin Dunnigan’s interview, calling her comments “inconsistent with the facts”:

“We would like to note that statements made by the head of the US Embassy in Georgia, such as ‘most of China Communications Construction Company is owned by the Chinese Communist Party’ and ‘China Communications Construction Company and the People’s Republic of China are the number one financiers of the Russian army,’ are baseless and unrelated to facts. The Chinese side strongly condemns such statements.”

The Chinese embassy also referenced the recent meeting between Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, criticizing Dunnigan for her lack of professionalism in making her statement.

On May 29, 2024, the Georgian government announced that a Chinese-Singaporean consortium will acquire a 49% stake in the Anaklia port. The consortium, consisting of state-owned companies, will soon sign an official contract with the Georgian government.