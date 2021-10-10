Georgian ex-president Saakashvili’s health worsens 10 days into hunger strike in prison

Saakashvili’s health worsens amid hunger strike

Health condition of the detained ex-president of Georgia Mikheiil Saakashvili has worsened 10 days into hunger strike due to the a blood disease – thalassemia. of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili, who is on hunger strike for ten days due to a blood disease – thalassemia,

His personal physician Nikoloz Kipshidze said on October 10 that Saakashvili refused, among other things, honey and juice and only drinks water now. The doctor believes that the ex-president should be urgently hospitalized.

“He has been on hunger strike in prison for 10 days, but in reality, I think, it’s already been 14-15 days. I don’t know how he arrived in Georgia, but he told me that he didn’t eat anything on the way, and he was also in Batumi without food”, said Mikhail Saakashvili’s personal doctor.

This is the first time that Kipshidze publicly announced that Saakashvili suffers from a blood disease – thalassemia:

“I have never spoken about it publicly before, but today I was given the permission to do it. With this disease, any kind of fasting is unacceptable, since it can cause changes that will not make it possible for the patient to return to the normal state. It is already difficult for him to walk and talk”.

“If this continues, we will not have a living ex-president”, said Nikoloz Kipshidze.

Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 in Tbilisi after upon his secret return to homeland after eight years of absence.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Saakashvili, he has already been convicted and sentenced to six years in prison in one of them.

After the arrest, the wanted ex-president, was transferred to a prison in Rustavi where he immediately went on a hunger strike.

Saakashvili considers himself a political prisoner, and this assessment is shared by most of the opposition. He is not going to end the hunger strike until the government releases him and several of his associates. Moreover, the politician also refused medical assistance.