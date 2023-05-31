Georgian economic growth

According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Service, in April 2023 Georgia’s GDP grew by 7.5 percent, with the average economic growth rate from January to April 7.3 percent.

According to the statistics service, the following sectors made a significant contribution to GDP growth:

● construction;

● financial and insurance activities;

● trade;

● transportation and storage;

● information and communication.

Downward trends were observed in the manufacturing and real estate sectors.

As for foreign trade, in the first four months of this year exports of goods increased by 23.6 percent, and imports by 21.2 percent.

Georgian economic growth