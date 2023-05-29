fbpx
15.6% of Georgia's population below the absolute poverty line in 2022

Poverty in Georgia

According to the National Statistical Service of Georgia for 2022, 15.6 percent of the country’s population were below the absolute poverty line, which is 1.9 percent fewer than 2021.

According to Saxstat, absolute poverty means that a person does not have access to the necessary minimum living conditions.

According to the report, the situation in rural areas is much worse than in cities. In 2022, 20.6 percent of the rural population was below the poverty line, and 12.3 percent of the urban population.

Compared to 2021, the absolute poverty rate has decreased in all age groups of the population:

age group under 18 – 20.4 percent (-2.3 percent);
age group 18-64 years – 15.3 percent (-2 percent);
the age group of 65 years and older – 10.5 percent (-1.4 percent).

It should be noted that the level of absolute poverty has decreased for both men and women.

