Georgian Dream MPs assaulted fellow citizen in Abu Dhabi over 'traitor' remark

Georgian Dream MPs attack man

Georgian Dream MPs Irakli Zarkua, Viktor Sanikidze, and Gela Samkharadze allegedly assaulted their fellow Georgian citizen, Lasha Gabitashvili, while in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The incident occurred at the hotel restaurant where all four individuals involved were staying. Security camera footage shows Irakli Zarkua throwing food at Lasha Gabitashvili and starting a fight, which Viktor Sanikidze soon joined.

Later, Lasha Gabitashvili released a video statement linking the attack to his earlier remarks, where he called Irakli Zarkua and Viktor Sanikidze “traitors” and “Russian slaves.” This, in turn, was a reaction to the January 11 arrest in Batumi of Mzia Amaglobeli, the director of two popular media outlets, during a protest demanding new parliamentary elections.

Lasha Gabitashvili plans to file a lawsuit against the MPs who assaulted him.

Additionally, according to available information, local police detained one of the individuals involved in the fight after a thrown plate hit a waiter. However, the identity of the detained person remains unknown.