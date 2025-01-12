fbpx
Media director arrested during protests in Georgia, faces 4-7 years in prison

Mzia Amaglobeli, director of the prominent media outlets Batumelebi and NetGazeti, has been charged with assaulting a police officer under Article 353 of Georgia’s criminal code, which carries a sentence of four to seven years in prison.

Amaglobeli was detained on the evening of January 11 in Batumi during a protest demanding new, fair parliamentary elections to enable a lawful change of government.

The Media Ombudsman, a Georgian rights group, has called for the Special Investigative Service to probe alleged violations of Amaglobeli’s rights during her arrest. They have also urged the Interior Ministry to release all individuals detained that evening, including Amaglobeli.

Authorities are expected to formally file charges against Amaglobeli within 48 hours.

What happened at the protest

On the night of January 11, Mzia Amaglobeli, founder and director of the media outlets “Gazeti Batumelebi” and “NetGazeti,” was detained twice during a protest near the main police headquarters in Batumi.

Amaglobeli was first arrested for attaching a poster to a wall, calling for nationwide participation in a January 15 strike. Nine other activists were detained in Batumi on similar grounds that day. All women detained, including Amaglobeli, were released shortly afterward.

According to “Batumelebi,” after her release, Amaglobeli became caught in a crowd. Feeling pain in her arm, she made a sudden movement to free herself and unintentionally struck a nearby police officer, who was later identified as the head of Batumi police. He immediately detained her again.

Amaglobeli was denied access to a lawyer for several hours. She later told a representative from the Public Defender’s Office that she had been mistreated, including by the police chief himself.

Media Ombudsman statement on Mzia Amaglobeli’s arrest

“The company “Gazeti Batumelebi” owns two media outlets — “Batumelebi” and “NetGazeti.” These are professional publications that have fearlessly criticized the government for corruption and human rights violations since their inception, consistently covering all societal issues of concern.

Mzia Amaglobeli herself has repeatedly been targeted by the government due to her civic stance and her defense of freedom of speech and expression.

It is concerning that her arrest was directly related to the restriction of free speech.

We demand that:

● The Special Investigation Service immediately investigate the violations of the rights of Mzia Amaglobeli, founder and director of “Batumelebi” and “NetGazeti,” during her arrest.

● In accordance with the law, those responsible for the violence against Mzia Amaglobeli during her arrest, including the head of the Adjara police, Irakli Dgebuadze, must be held accountable.

● We urge the Ministry of Internal Affairs to cease violence in Batumi and immediately release all detainees, including Mzia Amaglobeli,” the statement concludes.

