Lawsuit against foreign agents law

Mikheil Kavelashvili, the Georgian president appointed by the ruling party ( and whose legitimacy is not recognized by the opposition and civil society) has withdrawn the constitutional lawsuit filed by former president Salome Zourabichvili demanding the repeal of the “foreign agents” law (“On Transparency of Foreign Influence”).

“The Georgian law ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence’ is based on the principles of transparency and accountability, which help uphold the core principle of Georgian statehood—national sovereignty and the country’s stable development.

The law aims to ensure the public is fully informed about the sources of funding for organizations representing the interests of foreign powers. Accordingly, President Mikheil Kavelashvili has decided to withdraw the constitutional lawsuit,” reads the statement from Kavelashvili’s press office.

Earlier, on 9 October 2024, the Constitutional Court agreed to consider parts of the constitutional lawsuits against the “foreign agents” law, although it rejected the plaintiffs’ request to suspend the law’s enforcement until a final ruling was made.