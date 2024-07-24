Georgian PM: "Georgian Dream" has something in common with Trump: There was no war under our rule"

“Georgian Dream” and Trump

Prime minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated that “unfair assessments” were made about Georgia at yesterday’s hearings in Congress.

On July 23, the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. Congress held hearings dedicated to U.S. policy in Georgia and Moldova. The Georgian authorities faced extremely harsh criticism for “passing undemocratic laws and demonizing civil society and international partners.” It was also stated at the hearings that “these actions will not go unanswered.”

Prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze also said that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump have “one common trait: there was no war during their rule.”

The prime minister also commented on the State Security Service’s investigation into an alleged planned coup in Georgia and preparations for terrorist acts against Bidzina Ivanishvili and other high-ranking officials of “Georgian Dream.”

Irakli Kobakhidze linked this investigation to a scandal in May 2024 when he accused EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi of allegedly threatening him during a phone call. Kobakhidze said this was “a warning of a possible terrorist attack from the European Commission.”

The prime minister also stated that Georgia is interested in improving relations with the U.S., but in his opinion, “everything is in the hands of the U.S.”

More details on the prime minister’s speech

“If the Democrats win in the U.S., the war in Ukraine will end within a year; if the Republicans win, within six months”

“We expect the war in Ukraine to end within a year at most. However, if the Republicans (Donald Trump) win the U.S. presidential election in November, we believe the war could end by January 2025.

In any case, the war will end, and the situation in the region will stabilize. After that, attitudes toward Georgia will immediately improve. These are our optimistic expectations.

The reset of relations with the U.S. does not directly depend on the Republicans’ victory, of course. But I am confident that within a year, or maybe even six months, our relations will begin to be reviewed.”

“The U.S. can improve its attitude toward Georgia, and they will”

“Since the fall of 2020, Georgia has gone through very complex processes. There were two attempts at revolution. Do you remember the major mistakes made by the previous U.S. ambassador and the previous EU ambassador? In this context, if anyone should be concerned and try to improve relations, it should be the U.S.

In the last three to four years, many things have gone wrong due to unfair and incorrect approaches to Georgia.

There were two attempts to organize a revolution in Georgia with the direct participation of non-governmental organizations. And then they oppose financial transparency for these organizations. Naturally, the logical conclusion is that someone wants to organize a third attempt at revolution in Georgia with the participation of NGOs.

Therefore, it would be right, fair, and pragmatic for the U.S. to discuss with Georgia how to restore relations, instead of constantly talking about other issues.”

“The opposition failed to present a political alternative to Georgian society”

“I’ll explain why we believe that the leadership of ‘Georgian Dream’ is guaranteed in Georgia for the next four years. Although we have ambitions to remain in power for at least another eight years.

The explanation is simple. Society simply has no other political alternative. The only political force presented as an alternative is the collective ‘National Movement.'”

The Georgian authorities repeatedly state that all opposition parties in Georgia are, at least ideologically, part of the ‘National Movement’ party, created by Mikheil Saakashvili, which was in power from 2003 to 2012.

“The Georgian people are insulted; I hope they will not refuse EU accession talks”

“As for opening negotiations on Georgia’s accession to the European Union—that decision must be made by the EU itself. The treatment of Georgia is unjust. I hope that this will not lead the Georgian people to abandon the negotiations.

A significant injustice has been demonstrated. Negotiations have been opened for Moldova, a CIS (Russian-led union) country with zero political and media pluralism and serious issues in democracy and corruption.

But negotiations have not been opened for Georgia.

This is complete injustice. The only explanation and reason for this is differing interests. As soon as those interests change, the approaches to Georgia will immediately change as well, and negotiations will be opened without delay.”

