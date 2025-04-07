Share the Care social campaign in Georgia

According to recent studies, women in Georgia spend five times more time on unpaid domestic work—such as cleaning, cooking, and caring for children and the elderly—than men.

The international organisation UN Women is launching a new social campaign, Share the Care, aimed at promoting a fairer division of household responsibilities between women and men.

“Life in any family or society is unimaginable without domestic work, yet it is rarely recognised as work. Women’s efforts also go unnoticed, despite the fact that such an unequal distribution of time primarily affects their professional development, personal growth, and overall quality of life,” the organisation said in a statement.

The Share the Care campaign will be conducted primarily online. The plan is to use multimedia materials and the involvement of influencers to draw the audience’s attention to the importance of unpaid care work and the need to redistribute it more fairly.

The campaign also includes awareness meetings and discussions with young people, as well as themed events at five universities.

The campaign is being implemented by UN Women in partnership with the creative agency Livingstone.

The unequal distribution of unpaid care work is largely driven by gender stereotypes. According to the UN Women study Attitudes Towards Gender Equality in Georgia, every second person in the country believes that bathing children, feeding them, and changing nappies are primarily the mother’s responsibility.

Moreover, 71% believe that women should work less and dedicate more time to caring for their families. It is also worth noting that not all families in Georgia have access to kindergartens, nurseries, extended care facilities, or home care services.

Accordingly, one of the goals of the Share the Care campaign is to spark a discussion about stereotypes, promote the sharing of domestic responsibilities, and advocate for the adoption of supportive policies.