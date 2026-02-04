Georgian Dream’s Foreign Ministry: “The EU’s attitude toward Georgia has been unfair for years”

Georgian Dream сriticizes the EU

Georgian Dream’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili called the EU’s criticism of Georgia “pointless” and said that the Brussels bureaucracy itself is harming relations with Tbilisi.

According to her, Georgia and the EU are strategically important to each other, but today cooperation is “stalled” due to political mistrust and differing perspectives, Bochorishvili said on the state-backed Imedi TV channel on 4 February.

The foreign minister’s statement is another signal that relations between Tbilisi and Brussels have entered a critical phase.

According to Maka Bochorishvili, the critical assessments coming from the European Union lack real substance and are infused with political bias.

The minister said the Georgian government has grown accustomed to criticism, which, in her view, does not contribute to constructive dialogue.

“Unfair treatment of Georgia”

Bochorishvili stated that the EU’s attitude toward Georgia has been unfair for many years, creating the current tense situation.

She added that some EU member states have already recognized this, although the bureaucratic system in Brussels continues to hinder the normalization of relations.

According to the minister, there are structures and individuals within the EU whose mandate is to cooperate with the region, but through their statements and actions, they are actually harming relations.

Mutual need or political distance?

According to Maka Bochorishvili, the EU needs Georgia just as much as Georgia needs the EU.

She claims that this is not only about shared values, but also about security and strategic interests, and that Georgia’s role in regional stability is significant.

The minister believes that relations should be based on pragmatic cooperation, not solely on political assessments.

“Focus on development” — the government’s message

Bochorishvili noted that, in the current situation, Georgia’s task is to focus on its own development: economic growth, improving social conditions, and aligning the country with European standards.

According to the minister, for Georgia to become a more attractive partner for international cooperation, its citizens need to enjoy conditions comparable to those in Europe.

Transit and geopolitics: Georgia’s arguments

The Georgian Dream Foreign Minister emphasized Georgia’s role as a transit hub.

According to her, when the EU talks about transport connections, ignoring Georgia is “not serious,” as the country is a strategic link in the Black Sea region.

Bochorishvili said that even a quick look at the map shows why Georgia is important to the EU — in terms of energy routes, logistics, and regional cooperation.

“We expect that, amid global changes and the development of relations in various directions, our region’s ties will become increasingly important for the EU and Europe. The EU will have to approach these relations with a much more pragmatic perspective and reassess them,” Bochorishvili said.

Context

According to the European Commission’s 2025 report on EU enlargement, the foundations of Georgia’s EU integration process have weakened significantly over the past year. The report notes that the Georgian government has effectively halted the EU accession process, leaving Georgia a candidate country only on paper.

According to a statement by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Georgia has recorded the worst performance in the history of candidate assessments.

She added that improving relations between the European Union and Georgia will only be possible when the government stops putting pressure on civil society and the media, and ceases the arrests of opposition leaders.

