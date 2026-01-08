What is known about the Georgian crew of the Russian-flagged ship seized by the US

Georgians on US-seized tanker

The US Coast Guard has detained the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic Ocean. According to international media reports, the crew includes six Georgian citizens, including the ship’s captain.

The vessel reportedly changed its flag of registry fictitiously to evade international sanctions imposed on Venezuela.

Russian media report that the tanker was seized on 7 January 2026. According to open-source information, the ship has a total crew of 28: 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians, and two Russian citizens.

These reports have prompted the start of fact-finding investigations in Georgia.

The LEPL Maritime Transport Agency stated that, at this stage, it is working to identify the ship’s employer and to gather information about the Georgian crew members.

According to the agency, there is no official confirmation yet, and the work is being conducted based on open sources and available data.

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also says it has not received any official notification regarding the detention of Georgian citizens.

The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency confirmed that it is verifying information about the presence of Georgian citizens on board the Marinera.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi previously stated that all detainees are under investigation, and criminal charges will be filed if any involvement is found.

Russia has declared that US actions violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Almost simultaneously, the US reported the seizure of the tanker Sophia in the Caribbean, which is also linked to Russia and Venezuela.

