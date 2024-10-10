Foreign agent bill in Georgia

Lawyer Saba Brachveli comments on the Georgian Constitutional Court’s decision not to suspend the foreign agents’ law, arguing that the court is now complicit with the 85 lawmakers who voted for its passage.

The Constitutional Court did not suspend the foreign agents’ law but has accepted related lawsuits filed by the president, opposition representatives, NGOs, and media organizations. Four lawsuits claiming the law is unconstitutional have been consolidated into a single case.

According to Saba Brachveli, this decision allows for several conclusions:

The Constitutional Court—specifically, the six judges who made this ruling—is complicit with the 85 lawmakers who voted for the “foreign agents” law.

At best, the court is a fraud; at worst, it is a conscious criminal and traitor to its people and constitution. This ruling will not hinder the work of NGOs, which will continue until the parliamentary elections on October 26.



“It doesn’t matter if these six judges refuse to recognize the ‘foreign agents’ law as unconstitutional. The Georgian people will do that in 17 days,” the lawyer asserts.

