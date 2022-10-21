Georgian citizen detained on border with South Ossetia released



Tamaz Glurdjidze released

Georgian citizen Tamaz Glurdjidze, illegally detained on October 19 near the village of Bershueti on the border with South Ossetia, has been released and on Georgian territory. Glurdjidze was handed over to Georgian police at a checkpoint near the village of Ergneti, as reported by the State Security Service of Georgia.

As soon as information about the illegal arrest was received, Georgian law enforcement agencies immediately activated all mechanisms at the disposal of the government, the Georgian security service said in a statement. The information was shared with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and “our international partners”.

“The Russian occupation forces bear full responsibility for the destructive actions committed in the occupied areas and along the line of occupation. The Government of Georgia, together with international partners, continues to work for the release all those who have been illegally arrested both in the occupied Tskhinvali region and in occupied Abkhazia,” the USF statement says.

Tamaz Glurdjidze was arrested on October 19 by the occupying forces near the village of Bershueti, Gori municipality. He was accused of illegally crossing the border. He was then transferred to a detention facility in Tskhinvali.

Four citizens of Georgia remain in the Tskhinvali prison. One of them is former soldier Mamuka Chkhikvadze.

