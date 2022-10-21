fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgian citizen detained on border with South Ossetia released

messenger vk-black email copy print


Tamaz Glurdjidze released

Georgian citizen Tamaz Glurdjidze, illegally detained on October 19 near the village of Bershueti on the border with South Ossetia, has been released and on Georgian territory. Glurdjidze was handed over to Georgian police at a checkpoint near the village of Ergneti, as reported by the State Security Service of Georgia.

As soon as information about the illegal arrest was received, Georgian law enforcement agencies immediately activated all mechanisms at the disposal of the government, the Georgian security service said in a statement. The information was shared with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and “our international partners”.

“The Russian occupation forces bear full responsibility for the destructive actions committed in the occupied areas and along the line of occupation. The Government of Georgia, together with international partners, continues to work for the release all those who have been illegally arrested both in the occupied Tskhinvali region and in occupied Abkhazia,” the USF statement says.

Activists demand freedom for Georgian citizen convicted in Abkhazia


Tamaz Glurdjidze was arrested on October 19 by the occupying forces near the village of Bershueti, Gori municipality. He was accused of illegally crossing the border. He was then transferred to a detention facility in Tskhinvali.

Four citizens of Georgia remain in the Tskhinvali prison. One of them is former soldier Mamuka Chkhikvadze.

Tamaz Glurdjidze released

Tamaz Glurdjidze released

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews