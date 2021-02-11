Activists demand freedom for Georgian citizen convicted in Abkhazia

“If we do not talk about the arrests of Georgian citizens in Sukhumi and Tskhinvali, these people will be forgotten,” Georgian opposition politician Elene Khoshtaria said on February 10 at a rally near the Inguri bridge, which serves as a dividing line in the zone of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict.

The main demand of the protest rally held yesterday by civil activists and the opposition was the release of Georgian citizen Irakli Bebua from imprisonment in Abkhazia.

On September 30, 2020, he publicly burned the Abkhaz flag in protest against the national holiday – September 30 in Abkhazia is celebrated as Independence Day (from Georgia).

On December 7, 2020, Bebua was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In this video, Bebois explains his motives and intentions:

“The number of victims of the occupation regimes in Sukhumi and Tskhinvali is growing and growing, while the Georgian authorities are completely inactive,” Elena Khoshtaria said.

She called Bebua’s verdict and other similar cases “a humanitarian crisis and accused the government of not taking real steps to use all existing international mechanisms to release those arrested.

Photo: Publica