'Georgian authorities want to ban all protests' — NGO on new repressive amendments

Georgian NGOs on amendments

Several NGOs say that Georgian Dream’s proposed repressive amendments to the administrative and criminal codes directly violate the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

According to the organizations, the government is attempting to ban all forms of protest. The NGOs warn that the new amendments threaten all citizens: “If you don’t stay silent, you will be arrested.”

NGO statement on new amendments

«The initiated amendments create a legal reality in which a citizen can be criminally punished simply for speaking out. Such legislation is alien to the democratic world and directly contradicts the Constitution of Georgia and the European Convention on Human Rights.

This initiative affects not only politically active groups — it concerns every citizen of Georgia who publicly demands justice, protests against corruption, unlawful detention or unfair sentences, inadequate infrastructure or lack of social benefits, seeks to protect women or children from violence, or advocates for the environment.

Through these amendments, the authorities are issuing a clear warning to everyone: “If you do not remain silent, you will be arrested.”

We, the organizations signing this statement, regard the amendments as a ban on peaceful protests and another step toward dismantling democratic institutions.»

Which amendments are being discussed?

New repressive amendments will be introduced to Georgia’s administrative and criminal codes. Protesters face up to 15 days’ arrest for a first offence, including:

covering the face or wearing a mask;

possessing tear gas or other harmful substances;

blocking roads or erecting temporary structures.

Organisers or instigators of these actions may face up to 20 days’ arrest.

According to Irakli Kirtzkhalia, leader of the parliamentary majority “Georgian Dream,” 60 days’ arrest will apply for possession of weapons, fireworks, or similar items during protests, or for refusing police orders to disperse.

Repeated offences will carry criminal liability of up to one year, and up to two years for recidivism.