Georgia

Georgia allocates ~$375,000 to aid Turkey

Georgian aid to Turkey

The Georgian government has allocated one million lari [about $375,000] in humanitarian aid to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The money was allocated from the government’s reserve fund.

“According to a decree signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the allocated amount will be used to purchase medicines, food, clothing, medical equipment and other essentials for those affected by the natural disaster in the Republic of Turkey,” the government administration said in a statement.


A strong earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria late in the evening on February 6. Its strength reached 7.8 points, followed by about a hundred aftershocks. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 21,000.

There are 17,674 dead and 72,879 injured in Turkey, and 3,377 dead and 5,245 injured in Syria.

Georgia, the USA and India have all sent rescue teams. The European Union has activated its crisis response mechanism, and civilian and medical teams from Palestine will also go to Syria and Turkey.

