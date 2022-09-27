"Georgia would be wise to close its borders and keep Russians out" - Adam Kinzinger



Adam Kinzinger on Russians in Georgia

“The nation of Georgia would be wise to close their border and not allow Russian tourists at least in the short term,” US Congressman Adam Kinzinger said on his Twitter about the dramatic increase in the number of Russian citizens trying to enter Georgia after the announcement of mobilization in Russia.

“The influx of men of fighting age into this small but important ally is very dangerous. And we must see it’s a sacrifice [on Georgia’s part], tourism is important,” Kinzinger writes.

Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. In the first stage, men aged 18-35 will be called up, then 35-45 years old, and so on. Russian media write that Russian youth are receiving mass calls for military service. There is panic among the population. Protests have occurred in different regions and cities of Russia.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the mobilization will affect up to 300,000 Russian citizens. However, Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing a source, claims that a secret clause will allow the Ministry of Defense to draft a million men.

According to eyewitnesses, on September 26 the line of cars at the Russian-Georgian border reached 30 km.

