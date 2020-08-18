Georgia will not resume regular flights until October 1

The Georgian government has decided to extend the suspension of regular flights that began on March 26 until October 1.

An exception has been made for the airlines of Germany, France and Latvia, whose borders have opened to Georgian citizens.

Flights to these countries and from these countries to Georgia resumed on August 2.

According to the Georgian Aviation Agency, if the epidemic situation in Georgia and these countries does not worsen, then the airlines Lufthansa (Munich-Tbilisi-Munich), AirFrance (Paris-Tbilisi-Paris) and AirВaltic (Riga-Tbilisi-Riga) will operate flights on the agreed upon schedule.

Citizens of Germany, France and Latvia do not need to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival in Georgia. But this is mandatory for Georgian citizens returning to their homeland.

Only charter flights are carried out from Georgia to all other countries, and then only when it is necessary to return to the country of fellow citizens who are stuck abroad.

Wizz Air and Ryanair are still waiting for approval to reopen. Economy Minister Natia Turnava says these companies function with frequent flights, and that the country is not yet ready to receive a large flow of people.