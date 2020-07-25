Epidemic at the market. Photo report on work of epidemiologists at largest market in Georgia

At the largest clothing market in Georgia, Lilo, on the outskirts of Tbilisi, a coronavirus was found – at least 11 traders are known to have been infected.

The market was not closed – but epidemiologists have opened their own ‘stall’ there and in the morning of July 24 they are conducting mass testing of all workers of the market.

A significant part of the merchants are ethnic Azerbaijanis from the city of Gardabani and other districts and villages of the Kvemo Kartli region. It is this region that has become the epicenter of a sudden outbreak of coronavirus in recent days. All 11 infected are from this region.

Lilo Market is the main source of income for thousands of people working there. And for hundreds of thousands of residents, not only in Tbilisi but throughout Georgia, this is a place of frequent purchases, due to the low prices and the large selection of various goods.

If Lilo has to be closed, it will be an enormous blow to a very large number of people.

What Lilo looks like these days – a photo essay