Georgia to skip Davos Forum and Munich Security Conference in 2025

Georgia will skip Davos and Munich forums

In 2025, Georgia will, for the first time in its history of independence, skip both the Davos Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference. The Georgian government administration announced this without specifying the reasons.

The Davos Economic Forum is set to take place in Switzerland from January 20 to 24, with the participation of 60 heads of state and representatives from 130 countries. The Munich Security Conference is scheduled for February 14–16. As a leading international forum, it annually brings together over 450 state leaders, ministers, heads of international organizations, business executives, media representatives, and NGOs. The conference aims to foster trust among nations and promote the peaceful resolution of conflicts. It also serves as a platform for open and informal dialogues on security issues.

According to former Georgian Defence Minister Tina Khidasheli, the international community has turned its back on the Georgian government, refusing to recognise its legitimacy. This, Khidasheli believes, is why Georgia’s representatives were simply not invited to Davos or Munich.

There is no official confirmation yet that Georgia was not invited to these events.

The Georgian Dream government has indeed faced rejection both domestically and internationally. For over a month and a half, mass protests have been ongoing in Georgia due to the government’s departure from its declared course toward European integration.

On December 27, the United States imposed financial sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, as part of a new sanctions package against Russia.

Over 110 Georgian officials and their family members have been barred from entering the United States.

Hundreds of Georgian citizens holding diplomatic passports will no longer be able to travel visa-free to EU countries.

Six individuals have been added to the Magnitsky List, subjecting them to strict financial sanctions.

More than 40 individuals are under sanctions from Baltic states, around 20 face personal sanctions from Ukraine, nine from Germany, and five from the United Kingdom.

Many Georgian officials are under multiple sanctions simultaneously. For instance, Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri appears on sanctions lists of several countries, including the Magnitsky List.

