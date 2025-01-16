David McAllister: 'European Parliament refuses to recognize Georgian government'

David McAllister discusses Georgia crisis

David McAllister, Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, stated in an interview with InterpressNews that the European Parliament does not recognize Georgia‘s current government or the president appointed by it.

McAllister once again urged the ruling Georgian Dream party to reconsider its decision to suspend negotiations with the European Union and to heed the demands of ongoing protesters in the country for new parliamentary elections. He warned that if Georgian Dream ignores these calls, the European Union and likely the United States will take decisive measures.

According to David McAllister, the European Union adheres to very clear standards, and before a country can become an EU member, it must fully meet the Copenhagen criteria, including democracy, anti-corruption measures, and the rule of law. At present, Georgia falls short of these criteria, and the Georgian Dream party is unwilling to seize this historic opportunity.

“The “Georgian Dream’s” decision to suspend relations with the EU is a regrettable step, but it is unfortunately in line with what was to be expected from this regime’s policies.

The European Union will continue to urge the Georgian authorities to reverse these developments and ensure full respect for fundamental freedoms, the protection of human rights, and the guarantee of an open society with independent media.”

The parliamentary elections in October were far from free and fair. They were deeply flawed. This rendered the new “Parliament” and the “President” elected by it devoid of any democratic legitimacy.

David McAllister reminds that the EU Foreign Affairs Council has suspended financial support for the Georgian government, recommending that these funds be redirected to benefit civil society, particularly NGOs and independent media, to safeguard the remaining space for freedom where genuine resistance to authoritarian practices can emerge.

The European Parliament has also called for sanctions against those responsible for Georgia’s democratic backsliding and actions contradicting the will of the Georgian people. These include Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, as well as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, among others.

McAllister highlights that under Georgian Dream’s leadership, relations between Georgia and Russia are nearly normalized, despite Russia’s occupation of 20% of Georgia’s internationally recognized territory. As an EU membership candidate, Georgia should be doing the exact opposite. The European Parliament has repeatedly urged the Georgian government to align its foreign policy and strategy toward Russia with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.

In McAllister’s view, it is unlikely that Georgian Dream will adjust its course to distance itself from Moscow and adopt an agenda aligned with the European Union. Until significant changes occur in this direction, the EU should limit its political relations with Georgian Dream.

McAllister emphasizes that the European Parliament continues to recognize Salome Zourabichvili as the legitimate president of Georgia.

“President Salome Zourabichvili has become the face of democratic resistance in Georgia on 18 December 2024, she addressed the European Parliament with a powerful speech, commenting on the protest movement that has gripped Georgia since the controversial parliamentary elections in October.

The Georgian Dream aims to fuel this polarization by divisive rhetoric portraying itself as the defender of peace and traditional values, while framing their opponents as criminals and enemies of the state acting on behalf of the so-called global war party.

Let’s make no mistake: Salome Zourabichvili continues to be the legitimate President of Georgia. She is the sole legitimate representative of Georgia in international relations, until new elections in an improved electoral environment, managed by an independent and impartial election administration can ensure a genuinely fair and transparent election process,” McAllister stated.

