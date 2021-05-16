Georgia to produce US M4 rifles, drones in 2022

Georgia has announced its plans to start producing unmanned aerial vehicles and M4 rifles in 2022. The country will also reform the conscription system and reduce the mandatory term of military service.

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze has stated that Georgia is currently in talks with South African, Polish and Israeli companies, as well as NATO member-states “to clarify some technical details and launch the Defense Forces-2030 Program”.

“In order to guarantee a high-quality and adequate supply for the program, it is important to launch local production and ensure its continuous development”, the minister said.

An agreement to launch the production of drones will be signed in 2021, and the production will begin in 2022. Juansher Burchuladze added that the production of M4 rifles within the framework of the joint Georgian-Israeli Delta enterprise is expected to commence at the end of 2021.

Automatic firearms type M-4

The M4 (5.56mm carbine) rifle is a multifunctional American automatic firearm. Initially, these weapons were intended for armored personnel carriers, but after testing them, the Pentagon ordered larger supplies from the manufacturer to equip the US armed forces.

Juansher Burchuladze noted that in February 2021, the Georgian army, with the support of the United States, received machine guns and grenade launchers of a new type.

Duration of conscription will be reduced in Georgia

A new draft of the national Code of Defense being developed in Georgia. As per the new draft, only the Ministery of Defence will require compulsory military service only in the system of the Ministry of Defense, the period of compulsory military service will be reduced and a number of other changes to the existing code will be introduced.

“The goal of this reform is to further popularize compulsory military service, create a base of military personnel who have undergone general training, and expanding the country’s military reserve”, the Georgian defense minister explained.