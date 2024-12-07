US response to Georgia violence

According to Senator Ben Cardin and Congressman Joe Wilson, chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, the United States must respond to the current events in Georgia, support the Georgian people, and take measures against Ivanishvili’s regime. Cardin and Wilson made these remarks in an interview with the Voice of America outlet.

“I think you will see measures from the United States against those responsible for the violence in Georgia,” said Cardin, referring to the security forces and politicians behind the brutal dispersals of protests.

Meanwhile, Joe Wilson blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the events unfolding in Georgia:

“I am deeply concerned that the [parliamentary] elections in Georgia were indeed rigged. There needs to be full recognition of this, and the European Union and others must also conclude that this was orchestrated by the war criminal Putin. It’s incredibly sad because Georgia had such a brilliant future ahead!”

The congressman added that Russian aggression is nothing new for the Georgian people and that Tbilisi must once again become free and independent:

“The people of Georgia are remarkable, and I am proud of the courage shown by Georgia’s president [Salome Zourabichvili]. Everyone should stand in support of them.”

Earlier, U.S. Senators and co-chairs of the Helsinki Commission, Ben Cardin, Roger Wicker, and John Cornyn, stated that the ruling party “Georgian Dream’s” decision to abandon negotiations on Georgia’s EU membership is a betrayal of its people.

The senators once again reaffirmed their support for the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations while condemning the authorities’ attempts to violently suppress peaceful protests in Tbilisi and other cities.

Joe Wilson also issued an urgent statement, calling on the State Department and European allies to impose personal sanctions on the Mayor of Tbilisi, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and “all those responsible for organizing the repression.”