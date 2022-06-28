Georgia temporarily closes its land border with Russia amid heavy rain, landslides

Georgian-Russian border closed due to bad weather

Due to heavy rainfall, the Kazbegi customs post (connecting Georgia with Russia) is temporarily closed. This was reported by the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

According to the statement, all customs control procedures at the Kazbegi customs checkpoint have been suspended. Due to heavy rains, the Terek and Devdorak rivers burst their banks and damaged a section of the road connecting Georgia and Russia, near the Russian border.

Due to the state of emergency, the import and export of goods at the customs border of Georgia, as well as the customs control of individuals crossing the border, are temporarily suspended. The ministry also evacuated staff from the border area for security reasons.

Passengers have also been evacuated.

“After the improvement of weather conditions and the completion of restoration work, the Kazbegi customs checkpoint will continue to operate as usual with full load”, the report says.