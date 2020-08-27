Former Georgian president Saakashvili says he’s returning to his homeland

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and now chairman of the Executive Committee for Reforms in Ukraine, announced that is returning to Georgia.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Saakashvili said that in the seven years since he left Georgia, he had enough time to think and rethink many issues. Saakashvili apologized for the mistakes he made during his time in power:

“I know from many years of experience how to better serve our country, how to avoid mistakes. There were mistakes and, of course, very serious, but God knows, I wanted the best for my people. I wanted my people to live better, more richly. But still, many years later, I want to publicly apologize to everyone for all the mistakes I made, for what I could not do to the end. “

Saakashvili says that he is infinitely grateful to the Georgian people for becoming a participant in the successful historical process of building a Georgian state:

“During these seven years there was not a day that I was not interested in the Georgian news, and I know for sure that my work as president was not in vain, and many things that we have created are still supported and work. But at the same time, when I hear news from Georgia, I think and I know that we can live much better, and every Georgian can be rich, and this will unite us! I’m coming back!”

The third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, is currently a citizen of Ukraine.

In May 2020, he was appointed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as chairman of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine.

This caused indignation of the current government of Georgia – the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine was summoned to Tbilisi for consultations.

Mikheil Saakashvili said in a video message posted on Facebook on June 11 that he cannot calmly watch the destruction of Georgia and that he will be at the forefront of the struggle for a change of power.

On July 14, Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page that he has “big plans” in Georgia and that he is preparing for a “decisive breakthrough” in the fall.

The Georgian authorities have declared Mikhail Saakashvili wanted. In Georgia, he was convicted in absentia of the murder of a bank employee, Sandro Girgvliani, and the beating of MP Valery Gelashvili.