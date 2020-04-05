Georgia reports second coronavirus fatality

An 81-year-old patient passed away from complications due to coronavirus infection on April 5 in Georgia, bringing the country’s death toll to 2.

As of April 5, at 10:00 a.m., 170 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. There are 5,526 people in quarantine, 344 under inpatient supervision. 36 patients have recovered, have 2 died



Head of the First University Clinic Levan Ratiani said the 81-year-old woman had bilateral pneumonia, high hypertension and had developed heart failure.

Since March 21, a state of emergency has been in effect in Georgia to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the communal spread of the coronavirus in Marneuli and Bolnisi, the cities have been on lockdown since March 23. From March 31, curfew was introduced throughout Georgia from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

