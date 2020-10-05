Georgia PM says healthcare does have limits

Although there has yet to be a problem in dealing with the growing number of cases and rapid spread of infection with coronavirus in Georgia, that does not mean that Georgia’s healthcare system has unlimited resources. Giorgi Gakharia, prime minister of Georgia, spoke on the topic on 5 October.

“We should explain to everyone that all resources, especially those of the healthcare system, have limits, and we must keep those limits in mind. To avoid the need for new restrictions, we must observe all the rules, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hygiene. This is especially important for taking care of the elderly and especially so in Adjaria”, said the prime minister.

According to Gakharia, all institutions need to take responsibility for thermal screening, providing disinfectant materials, and checking their employees, so that doctors will be able to react swiftly, if need be.

“The economy will contine working, and so will the educational system, and the political process as well. As of now, we have no reason or desire to restrict any of that”, the head of the government said.

According to Gakharia, three parts need to work together. They are the citizenry, the government, and all the institutions of the country, each of which has its own share of the responsibility.

“The fact is that, even though our fight against the virus has now lasted nearly eight months, the modern world hasn’t offered us any new weapons in this battle. So we must turn again to masks, social distancing, avoiding large and unnecessary masses of people, and so on”, said Gakharia.