Georgia

Georgian NGOs demand public transport resume

Seven nongovernmental organizations have asked the government and the National Center for Disease Control to allow public transport in all cities of Georgia starting February 1.

The authors of the appeal believe that the government should ensure appropriate measures – distance, disinfection, control of the number of passengers in transport, and not prohibit it.

NGOS say the suspension of public transport is direct discrimination against the poorer part of the population, which makes for the majority in Georgia: “Those who drive their cars anyway completely ignore those who do not have this opportunity,” the statement said.

The appeal was signed by the following organizations:

Tbilisi Cycling Club, Partnership for Road Safety Foundation, NGO Walk on the Road, City Laboratory and Green Pole, My City movement, Georgian Alliance for Safe Roads.

Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have been in effect in Georgia since November 28, including a curfew from 21.00 to 5.00 and public transport has been stopped.

The authorities promised to lift the restrictions on January 18, but extended them until February 1. Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia told reporters that traffic will be resumed only when no more than five percent of all tests carried out are tested positive for coronavirus.

On January 16, 1,236 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Georgia, another 23 people died. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 247,025 cases have died, of which 2,916 people have died, 231,385 have recovered.

Photo: David PiPia, JAMnews

