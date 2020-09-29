Outbreak of fighting in Karabakh, updated. News and reports. Video/photo
News and reports from both sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
At 7 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.
-
Fierce battles along entire front in Karabakh - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
The press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports that on the night of September 28-29, the Armenian armed forces repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to counterattack in order to regain the lost positions in the Fizuli-Jebrail and Agdere-Terter directions.
“The enemy was forced to retreat, suffering heavy losses,” the Defense Ministry said.
Intense fighting continues now.
-
Turkey may send Syrian fighters to help Azerbaijan. Reuters
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan in its escalating conflict with neighbouring Armenia, two Syrian rebels have said, as Ankara pledges to step up backing for its majority-Muslim ally.
The two fighters, from Turkish-backed rebel groups in areas of northern Syria under Turkish control, said they were deploying to Azerbaijan in coordination with Ankara.
Both men said they had been told by their Syrian brigade commanders they would earn around $1,500 a month – a large wage for Syria, where the economy and currency have collapsed.
The fighter said he had arranged his assignment with an official from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) in Afrin, a region of northwest Syria seized by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies two years ago.
The other fighter, from the SNA-affiliated Jaish al-Nukhba militia, said he had been told nearly 1,000 Syrians were set to be deployed to Azerbaijan. Other rebels, who also declined to be named, gave figures of between 700 and 1,000.
The two men, who spoke to Reuters last week, said they expected to be despatched on Sept. 25, to guard facilities but not to fight. Reuters was not able to contact them on Monday to confirm their location.
Hikmat Hajiyev, a foreign policy aide to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said it was “complete nonsense” to say Syrian fighters were coming to help his country: “Our armed forces have more than enough personnel and reserve forces.”
• Reuters: Turkey deploying Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan, two fighters say
• “[The West] with its weapons in Syria cannot talk about Turkish soldiers in the Caucasus” – Erdogan
Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer. A Turkish ultranationalist holding a flag of Azerbaijan chants slogans during a protest against Armenia in central Istanbul. April, 2016
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for September 28, 2020
• News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for September 28, 2020
At 7 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.