Cable providing internet to Armenia cut in Georgia

Police officers of the Georgian region of the Kvemo Kartli police have launched an investigation into the damage of fiber-optic cables of international importance in the Dmanisi and Marneuli regions.

The report says that on November 29, near the village of Orozmani in the Dmanisi region, unknown persons dug up and damaged the cables of the fiber-optic telecommunications network.

In particular, fiber-optic cables of international importance were cut, coming from the Black Sea and connecting Europe and Asia in the direction of Poti-Tbilisi-Bolnisi-Dmanisi-Armenia.

On September 28, Silknet received a message about the damage of the fiber-optic cable in the village of Sadakhlo. Company representatives who arrived at the scene saw that the cable running through the water channel had been cut.

This cable provides Internet access for the local population and is also connected to the Republic of Armenia. The problem was quickly resolved and the Internet connection is now working normally.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, active investigative actions are underway in order to identify and arrest persons involved in the crime.