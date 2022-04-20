Georgia increases import from Russia in March, while export decreases

Imports from Russia to Georgia increase, exports decrease in March

Exports from Georgia to Russia fell in March, while imports increased, according to new data from the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

In March 2022, Georgia purchased goods from Russia worth $91,580,000, which is $2.2 million (2.5%) more than in the same period last year.

As for exports, in March Georgia imported products worth $16,958,000 to the Russian market, which is twice as much as in the same period last year.

In January-March 2022, the share of the ten largest exporting countries in Georgia’s total exports amounted to 77.2%. The top three exports are China ($220 million), Azerbaijan ($125.4 million) and Russia ($109.8 million).

The share of the ten largest import partner countries in January-March

Georgia accounted for 65.1% of all imports.

According to the State Statistics Service, in January-March 2022, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to 3,865,000,000 US dollars, which is 37.9% more than in the same period of the previous year.

The top three exports by commodity groups in January-March:

● copper ores and concentrates – 23.1% of total exports;

● ferroalloys – 13.7%;

● cars – 8.1%.