"Georgia has a history of being used to destabilize the post-Soviet space," - Russian foreign ministry

Russia accuses Georgia of the explosives case

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to the announcement by the Georgian state security service regarding the interception of a shipment of explosives traveling from Odessa to Voronezh via Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

Zakharova remarked that Georgia has been previously utilized to destabilize the situation in the post-Soviet space.

“Let’s recall the rampant international terrorism in the North Caucasus, when it was through the territory of Georgia that international terrorists smuggled or attempted to smuggle (sometimes successfully, sometimes intercepted) weapons, ammunition, money, and drugs. Terrorism cannot exist without these elements, then or now, as evidenced by the example of the Kyiv regime,” she said.

Zakharova did not specify whether Moscow has engaged in discussions with the Georgian authorities regarding the issue of combating terrorist threats.

According to a report dated February 5 by the Georgian State Security Service, several units of special equipment and a significant quantity of explosives destined from Ukraine to the Russian Federation via Georgia were intercepted at the Russian-Georgian border.

As per the State Security Service, seven Georgian citizens were implicated in the transportation of 14 kilograms of explosives into Georgia, their subsequent movement within the country, and the transit of one container towards the Russian Federation.

The State Security Service further elaborated that all six boxes containing explosive devices were equipped with electronic activation timers, programmed for activation at specific times. Preliminary examination indicated that these devices, crafted by a skilled specialist, were intended to cause extensive damage over a wide radius.

