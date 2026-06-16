Georgia asks Luxembourg to help restore dialogue with European Commission

Georgia-EU dialogue

The Georgian government says it is ready to engage in dialogue with the European Union, including on the legislation that contributed to the deterioration of relations and the suspension of dialogue between Brussels and Tbilisi.

According to Nikoloz Samkharadze, Tbilisi is prepared to discuss the Foreign Influence Transparency Law, which the European Union regards as one of the main causes of the current crisis in relations with Georgia.

According to Nikoloz Samkharadze, the Georgian side asked Luxembourg to raise with the European Commission the issue of resuming dialogue with Georgia. He said Tbilisi was ready for talks in any format, including on issues that have become points of disagreement.

Speaking about his recent visit to Luxembourg, Samkharadze said that discussions with members of the country’s parliamentary foreign affairs and defence committees focused on existing problems between Georgia and the European Union, Georgia’s EU integration process, regional security, and challenges arising from Russia’s occupation of Georgian territories.

He added that the Georgian delegation had briefed its Luxembourg counterparts on both current developments in Georgia and the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as Georgia’s role in maintaining regional stability.

Samkharadze added that during meetings at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, the Georgian delegation again sought support for restoring political dialogue with the European Union.

According to him, the Luxembourg side responded to Georgia’s position “constructively”, and Georgia hopes that Luxembourg will support the resumption of dialogue with Tbilisi during discussions among EU member states.