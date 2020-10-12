Campaign disruption, bribery, violence –observer report in run-up for Georgian parliamentary elections

Campaign disruption, bribery, threats and violence – observer report in run-up to parliamentary elections in Georgia

The Georgian Young Lawyers Association has published its second interim report of the long-term observation mission in the country for the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The report, prepared by nine regional observers, mentions violations and practices recorded in September.

The GYLA report covers high-profile cases such as attacks on activists of opposition parties, in particular Lelo, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Labor Party and the United National Movement and a search of the UNM office in Samgori; a clash between supporters of the National Movement and the Georgian Dream in Bolnisi and Marneuli; the illegal refusal to hold campaign rallies and creating other obstacles.

The report also mentions that requirements to delimit the state and the party have been ignored, cases of voter bribery and accusations by the opposition of putting pressure on activists.

It also emphasizes the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on party activities.

“The organization calls on the opposing political forces to refrain from any violent action and to respect the demand for peaceful and fair elections,” the statement said.