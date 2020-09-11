Beginning of school year in Georgian cities postponed until Oct. 1

The start of the school year in large cities of Georgia has been postponed until October 1 following a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases.

Earlier, studies in Tbilisi, Gori, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Poti, Batumi and Kobuleti were to have started on September 15.

“The school year in universities and schools of these cities will begin on October 1. This time is needed to correctly assess the risks existing today. For this we need two weeks to make additional decisions about the children,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.

The decision applies equally to public and private schools, as well as secondary and higher educational institutions.

“In the coming days, it is necessary to fully prepare 3,000 beds so that in the event of an increase in the number of cases, they can treat people quickly and effectively,” Gakharia said.

Gakharia noted that despite the increase in cases of the disease, there is no reason for panic and that the mechanism for detecting and treating the disease in the country is working smoothly and without delays.

For the fourth day in a row, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia is increasing every day.

Today, on September 11, 87 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia, the highest daily infection rate since the start of the epidemic in the country on 26 February.